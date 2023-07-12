Revisiting Devdas as it turns 21

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's exquisite adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's classic romantic tragedy leaves one with a feeling of elation and satiation. It confirms the director's faith in the power of the visual medium to create poetry out of melodrama and the audience's faith in Bhansali as one of the most gifted filmmakers mainstream Hindi cinema has produced.

After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhansali has created an enchanting romantic tragedy that nourishes the viewer's senses with exotic life-giving visuals and emotions.

Devdas is one of the most outstanding products of the much-maligned Bollywood’s Theatre of Abundance. It is rich in visual details -- and hats off to Nitin Desai for his sets and Abu-Sandeep, Neeta Lulla and Reza Sharifi for their classy costumes.