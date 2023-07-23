Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre on Barbenheimer day

Sharing the picture, Rishi Sunak wrote: "The family vote was only ever going one way Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer."

Oppenheimer is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb." It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead, while Emily Blunt stars as his wife. Florence Pugh is seen as Oppenheimer's mistress while Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss. The film also has names like Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke and Benny Safdie, among others.

On the other hand, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is based on the iconic doll by Mattel. The film stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey.