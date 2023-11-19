Sanjay Gadhvi didn't just leave us the 'Dhoom' series, he left us a style

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at 57 on Sunday morning. As a filmmaker, he has been non-functional for quite a while especially after his exit from Yash Raj Films, his career never reaching the peaks of Dhoom and its sequel Dhoom 2.

After his death, several filmmakers felt Sanjay Gadhvi should have never left Yash Raj .But did he have a choice in the matter? Or did he feel he had enough of Dhoom?

In a conversation with me, Gadhvi had said, “When did Adi and I ever stop connecting for people to think that I had broken away from Yashraj? I finished my three-film contract with them and moved on. As simple as that. As for Dhoom I was done with that after I made the first two films. Even if I was offered Dhoom 3 I would have turned it down. Ajab Gazab Love came to me at a time when I needed to laugh at myself and the world. It proved the biggest stress buster in my life. I couldn’t handle another Dhoom film in this life. And Adi was very happy for me.”

Ajab Ghazab Love, which Sanjay made after quitting Yash Raj, was a disaster. The filmmaker could never shrug the Dhoom tag off, no matter how hard he tried. Aptly titled, Dhoom creates a zigzagging zoom across chic frames. It doesn't let you stop to catch your breath. It doesn't even let you think about the excruciating improbabilities that litter the skyline.