Sikkim's Girish and the Chronicles to perform with American rock icon Guns N' Roses

It will be the first Indian band to perform with Guns N' Roses, which is known for songs such as 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'November Rain', 'Don't Cry' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.



Girish and the Chronicles earlier shared the stage with Hoobastank, Poets of The Fall, Destruction and Nazareth, besides Grammy-winning drummer Chris Adler during his tour of India in 2019.



The band has so far released three albums -- 'Rock The Highway', 'Hail To The Heroes' and 'Back on Earth'.