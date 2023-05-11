Dancing in the war: Ukrainian music scene thrives

People from the music sector have turned into volunteers; every concert is a fundraiser. Every now and then, the lights go out in the concert halls because of Russian bombs that damage the country's critical infrastructure — but people know how to help themselves, Yaremchuk says. "If the power goes out, it takes two minutes for a generator to be plugged in, and the concert goes on." In case of an air raid warning, it's off to the air raid shelter, then back to the dance floor.