'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher's last film 'Wonderwell' to release after 7 years

Explaining the reasons behind the delay, the director said: "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself."



He further mentioned, quoted by Deadline: "From filming to screen, it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel. Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie."