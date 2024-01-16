Stella Goldschlag: A Jewish Gestapo agent in Nazi Berlin

"Stella. A Life." is not your usual Nazi-era film. Based on the true story of a Jewish woman from Berlin who denounced fellow Jews during the Holocaust, it tackles a delicate topic, especially here in Germany, and even more so in times of rising antisemitism.

Yet this is not the first time Stella Goldschlag's story has been told.

Several books have been written about her. Goldschlag's former classmate, Peter Wyden, wrote a non-fiction book on her case, titled "Stella: One Woman's True Tale of Evil, Betrayal, and Survival in Hitler's Germany" (1993).

German journalist and author Takis Würger based his 2019 novel on the same character, offering a fictionalized account that sparked controversy among critics.

There was also an opera about her, a one-woman play, and now, a new feature film.

German film and TV director Kilian Riedhof (" 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis," 2018; "You Will Not Have My Hate," 2022) manages to strike the right balance in his portrayal of Stella Goldschlag, sympathizing with her as a victim without embellishing her ruthlessness.

The result is a beautifully shot, realistic account of Berlin in the 1940s with a suspenseful plot.