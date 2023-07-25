Still Rolling: Mick Jagger turns 80

It's hard to believe Mick Jagger is turning 80. He's come a long way since his early rebel days, and the infamous incident in the summer of 1965, when he and his bandmates Keith Richards and Bill Wyman were fined for urinating on the wall of a London gas station.

That episode cemented the Rolling Stones' bad boy image, which served them well. It helped them distinguish themselves from their contemporaries The Beatles, who were seen as the squeaky-clean boys next door.

Shortly thereafter, the band's song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" became a worldwide hit and the anthem of an entire generation.

Jagger was known to be provocative in a calculated way. His hard-working ethics contradict his public image of a turbulent rebel.