Suman Kalyanpur (1937-2026) and the twilight of music’s golden age

With the passing of Suman Kalyanpur on Sunday, 31 May at her residence in Mumbai, a quiet, luminous chapter of Indian cinema has drawn to a permanent close. Aged 89, Kalyanpur was one of the last surviving titans of the 'Golden Era' of Bollywood playback singing — a period defined by poetic depth, orchestral majesty, and acoustic purity.

She leaves behind a monumental musical legacy that spans thousands of songs across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and numerous other regional languages. For decades, Kalyanpur’s voice was the industry’s graceful, resilient constant. she was an artist of sublime talent who navigated the highly competitive, sometimes monolithic world of mid-century Hindi film music with dignity, letting her artistry speak for itself.

Born Suman Kalyanpur on 28 January 1937 in Dhaka (then part of undivided Bengal), she moved with her family to Mumbai in 1943. Growing up in a culturally rich environment, her innate musicality quickly drew attention. Her entry into the annals of playback singing reads like a classic showbiz fairytale: the legendary ghazal maestro Talat Mahmood heard a young Suman performing at a local musical concert. Deeply moved by the clarity and emotional resonance of her voice, Mahmood immediately recommended her to the premier recording label of the era, HMV.

By 1954, she made her formal playback debut in the film Mangu, singing the hauntingly 'Koi Pukaare Dheere Se Tujhe' under the baton of music director Mohammad Shafi. Though the rest of the film’s soundtrack was composed by O.P. Nayyar, Kalyanpur had firmly planted her feet in the industry. Her marriage to Mumbai-based businessman Ramanand S. Hemmady further anchored her life in the city that would become the canvas for her musical genius.