Suman Kalyanpur (1937-2026) and the twilight of music’s golden age
Aged 89, Kalyanpur was one of the last surviving titans of the 'Golden Era' of Bollywood playback singing
With the passing of Suman Kalyanpur on Sunday, 31 May at her residence in Mumbai, a quiet, luminous chapter of Indian cinema has drawn to a permanent close. Aged 89, Kalyanpur was one of the last surviving titans of the 'Golden Era' of Bollywood playback singing — a period defined by poetic depth, orchestral majesty, and acoustic purity.
She leaves behind a monumental musical legacy that spans thousands of songs across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and numerous other regional languages. For decades, Kalyanpur’s voice was the industry’s graceful, resilient constant. she was an artist of sublime talent who navigated the highly competitive, sometimes monolithic world of mid-century Hindi film music with dignity, letting her artistry speak for itself.
Born Suman Kalyanpur on 28 January 1937 in Dhaka (then part of undivided Bengal), she moved with her family to Mumbai in 1943. Growing up in a culturally rich environment, her innate musicality quickly drew attention. Her entry into the annals of playback singing reads like a classic showbiz fairytale: the legendary ghazal maestro Talat Mahmood heard a young Suman performing at a local musical concert. Deeply moved by the clarity and emotional resonance of her voice, Mahmood immediately recommended her to the premier recording label of the era, HMV.
By 1954, she made her formal playback debut in the film Mangu, singing the hauntingly 'Koi Pukaare Dheere Se Tujhe' under the baton of music director Mohammad Shafi. Though the rest of the film’s soundtrack was composed by O.P. Nayyar, Kalyanpur had firmly planted her feet in the industry. Her marriage to Mumbai-based businessman Ramanand S. Hemmady further anchored her life in the city that would become the canvas for her musical genius.
To discuss Kalyanpur’s career requires confronting the inevitable and bittersweet comparison that defined her professional journey. Her vocal timbre, precise modulation, and classical dexterity bore an uncanny resemblance to that of Lata Mangeshkar. In a cruel paradox, the very quality that proved her world-class calibre also became a professional hurdle. Many contemporary filmmakers and critics lazily dismissed her as a clone, and several mainstream producers shied away from utilising her gifts.
Yet, history remembers Kalyanpur not as an imitation, but as an indispensable alternative. When the infamous royalty dispute between Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar caused a bitter four-year rift from 1962-66, the industry did not grind to a halt. Instead, composers turned to Kalyanpur. During this period, she stepped into the recording booths to partner with Rafi, creating some of the most enduring duets in Indian cinema. Her ability to match Rafi’s vocal dynamism note-for-note solidified her status as an elite vocalist in her own right.
The brilliance of Kalyanpur’s discography shines through her iconic collaborations and solo triumphs. Her duets with Rafi remain the gold standard of romantic playback, captured in the playful banter of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' from Brahmachari and the hesitant romance 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithey' from Jab Jab Phool Khile.
She matched his emotional depth note-for-note in the sublime 'Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye' and complemented the haunting, intimate vulnerability of Dev Anand’s Baat Ek Raat Ki through the immortal 'Na Tum Humein Jaano' — a song whose velvety melancholy still lingers like smoke in an old black-and-white frame.
Kalyanpur’s voice could also evoke heartbreak with remarkable restraint and tenderness. Songs such 'Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha Tha Rona Rulana' and 'Teri Yaad To Ban Gayi Ek Bahana' carried the quiet ache of separation with extraordinary emotional maturity, while the unforgettable plea of 'Mere Mehboob Na Ja, Aaj Ki Raat Na Ja' became one of Hindi cinema’s most evocative nocturnal melodies. Equally enduring was her soulful rendition of 'Bujha Diye Hain Khud Apne Haathon' — a ghazal-like lament steeped in resignation and poetic sorrow that showcased her unmatched command over pathos and subtlety.
Her versatility extended to deeply moving familial anthems as well; her rendition of 'Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalayee Se' from Resham Ki Dori earned her a well-deserved Filmfare Award nomination in 1975, anchoring itself as a definitive Raksha Bandhan classic.
Interestingly, the modern listener often misattributes many of these emotionally layered melodies to Lata Mangeshkar. This persistent confusion is perhaps the ultimate, ironic testament to the flawless, top-tier quality Kalyanpur brought to the microphone.
Despite being overlooked by the standard star-making machinery of Bollywood, Kalyanpur became a muse for the era’s greatest musical minds. Masters like Naushad, S.D. Burman, Khayyam, Shankar Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and Roshan recognised her unique expressive capabilities.
She was particularly favored by Shankar Jaikishan and Roshan, delivering wrenching performances in classics like Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Shagun (1964), and Jahaan Aara (1964). Her versatility was staggering — ranging from the playful romance of 'Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai' (Saathi) to the existential melancholy of 'Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai' (Naseeb).
She was also a decorated classical vocalist, winning the prestigious Sur Sringar Samsad award three times for the best classical song in a Hindi film. Beyond Bollywood, her Marathi repertoire remains legendary. Songs like 'Rimjhim Zharati Shraawan Dhaara' and 'Ketanichyaa Banee Tethe' are woven into the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.
As the landscape of Hindi cinema shifted toward synthesised sounds and westernised beats in the late 1970s and 80s, Kalyanpur chose a dignified retreat. Her final recorded film song was 'O Saathi Re' for Veerana (1988). For the last three decades of her life, she largely stayed away from the flashbulbs of Bollywood, preferring a quiet life in Mumbai, punctuated only by occasional international concert tours where global audiences showered her with long-overdue adoration.
Recognition by the state came late, but it was richly deserved. In 2023, the government of India conferred upon her the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian honour. “Suman Kalyanpur did not just sing; she infused the verses of the golden era with a rare, gentle dignity. She stood in the colosseum of giants and carved out a sanctuary of pure melody that belongs to her alone.”
Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. More of his writing here
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