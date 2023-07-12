Summoning of makers of 'Adipurush': SC refuses urgent mentioning against HC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the makers of the controversial movie "Adipurush" to appear before it on July 27.

"Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the movie to mention it on Thursday.

The high court on June 30 had directed the makers of the movie to appear before it on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.