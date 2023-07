Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla apologises for hurting people's emotions with 'Adipurush'

"Adipurush" dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla extended his "unconditional apology" for hurting people's emotions.

The Prabhas-starrer mythological epic film, directed by Om Raut, was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language upon its release last month. The film's team, including Shukla, announced days later that they have decided to "revise some of the dialogues”.

On Saturday, the dialogue writer said he accepts that "Adipurush" has hurt people's sentiments.

"I accept that people’s emotions have been hurt by 'Adipurush'. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology," Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the retelling of the Ramayana, wrote on Twitter.