Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush'

The court observed that the movie has already been released and the date of release was also known well in advance and no case was made out for an urgent hearing.



"What are you restraining when it is already released? As of now, I am not convinced there is an urgency. Please come back on that day (June 30)," the court said.



The counsel for the petitioner said there are many "controversial parts" that are even hampering international relations as Nepal had banned the film. He claimed that director Om Raut had earlier assured that the problematic parts would be removed but did not do so and released the film.