Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.



The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.



Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).