The Zone of Interest: Why Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar speech is ruffling feathers

The aftermath of the Oscars took an unexpected turn as Jonathan Glazer, director of the acclaimed Holocaust film The Zone of Interest, sparked controversy with his acceptance speech.

Glazer, accepting the award for best international film, delivered remarks that drew parallels between his movie and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. “All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, but rather look what we do now,” he said, according to the Academy’s official transcript of the speech reported by Variety.

In his speech, Glazer emphasised the relevance of The Zone of Interest to contemporary issues, asserting that the film serves as a reflection on present-day "dehumanisation".

“Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanisation, how do we resist?” he added.