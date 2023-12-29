Despite battling anxiety, I am deeply grateful for the year: Karan Johar

Karan Johar who had a massive success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this year looks back at 2023 with much gratitude. “I directed my first film in seven years, and I got more love for it than any of my earlier films. Agreed my earlier films too have seen their share of praise, but this was on another level. My other landmark moment for the year was when I received my second National award, this time as a producer, for Shershah. These two happenings in my life made the year very special for me.”

With the khushi, Karan also acknowledges the gham. “I faced and overcame anxiety issues. I am not ashamed of it. We as a pluralistic society need to acknowledge mental health problems as intently as as any other serious health setback. Luckily I have the means and the support system to deal sensibly with my anxiety issues.”

Karan says 2023 has been a learning curve in his life. “As I grow older, I have begun to realise with age – I am 52 now – that I have so much to be grateful for. I am in London right now with my twins. My mother couldn’t come with us. I miss her so much. I am so thankful I have my mother and two children to go to at the end of the day. When I am happy or when I need some comforting these are the three pillars of my life and I am grateful for it.”

Karan’s takeaway from the year? “I should lower my expectations from people, to give and to not expect anything. This awareness has come to me without meditation or chanting.”