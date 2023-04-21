Trade Talk: Salman’s Eid film opens to an underwhelming box office

Salman’s film also falls into the ‘rarest of rare’ category, although for all the wrong reasons. It is the first completely anarchic mainstream Hindi byproduct or should we say Bhai-product. Of late Salman Bhai has done some pretty chaotic films. His only non-mediocre works in recent times are Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

KKBKKJ scrapes the bottom of the barrel. The film, if one may call it that, is abysmally short of fresh ideas. There is no evidence of a directorial intervention anywhere in this bhai-product.

It’s a free-for-all experience. And Bhai’s team knew it. All preview shows were cancelled a week before release. Contrary to what was reported, there was no celebrity screening scheduled of KKBKKJ on Thursday evening. And no, Salman Khan did not cancel the screening in deference to Mrs Yash Pam Chopra’s death.