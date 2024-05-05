Kareena Kapoor Khan appointed UNICEF India national ambassador

UNICEF India on Saturday announced Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new national ambassador. The Crew star, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality, a press release said.

Kareena had earlier served as a celebrity advocate for UNICEF India. “There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

"I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future," she added.