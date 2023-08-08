147 people dead in US due to extreme heat

A total of 147 people have died in the US states of Arizona, Nevada and Texas this month as a result of the excruciating summer heat wave that has swept major parts of the country.

The three states have been the most-affected by the worst of this summer’s extreme heat, reports CNN.

Of the 147 fatalities, Arizona's Pima and Maricopa counties accounted for 64 and 39, respectively; while 26 deaths occurred in Clark county, Nevada; and 11 and seven in Texas's Webb and Harris counties.

Several heat-related deaths were also reported in California, parts of the South and the Midwest, though the tolls have not been as high as those in the five counties mentioned above.