Italy hit by wildfires, heat and hail

The southern Italian island of Sicily was ravaged by fires while storms and hail have battered the northern part of Italy.

The airport in the Sicilian capital of Palermo was closed to air traffic on Monday and early Tuesday, as smoke from a nearby blaze had limited visibility in the area. Officials said the airport reopened later on Tuesday, although the number of flights was severely reduced, Xinhua news agency reported.

Catania Airport, Sicily's other main air hub, was closed last week due to a fire in one of the terminals. As of Tuesday, it is also operating at a fraction of full capacity.

In total, there were over 50 major wildfires across Sicily, with Italian news sites showing images of grasslands and hillsides on fire. The 2,500-year-old Greek-built Segesta Temple in northwest Sicily, one of the world's best-preserved Doric temples, has also been threatened by fires.