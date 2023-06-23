Heatwave chances have doubled in UP because of climate change

Chances of heat wave in Uttar Pradesh have doubled because of climate change, says an analysis conducted using a metric called the Climate Shift Index.

An independent US-based group of scientists and communicators, Climate Central, developed the tool which quantifies the contribution of climate change to daily temperatures.

Ballia recorded 68 patient deaths at the district hospital in five days till June 19 amid a punishing heat wave in the region. Officials, however, said only two people died due to heat stroke. According to media reports, the neighbouring Deoria district also saw deaths amid extreme heat. Researchers at Climate Central conducted the analysis using CSI, which measures how often and how much temperatures have shifted from the historical average. A higher index indicates more dramatic change compared to the past.