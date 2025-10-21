640 Kali Puja arrests across Kolkata, 850 kilos of illegal firecrackers seized

Kolkata Police intensified their usual post-Diwali crackdown, arresting 640 people across the city for various illegal activities during the Kali Puja celebrations, including the use of banned fireworks, disorderly conduct and gambling.​

According to officials, a total of 451 individuals were detained for disorderly behaviour, 183 for bursting banned firecrackers and 6 for gambling.

In addition, traffic authorities prosecuted 882 offenders for violations such as not wearing helmets while riding pillion, bursting firecrackers in restricted zones, rash driving and public disorder. There were 99 motorists booked for drunk driving, while 156 others faced penalties for violating other traffic and safety rules.​

Police said they also seized over 850 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and 68.4 litres of liquor during the Monday night celebrations, underscoring the widespread flouting of court-imposed restrictions on fireworks.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) had authorised the use of only eco-friendly green crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Kali Puja night, yet loud, high-decibel fireworks were reported in several neighbourhoods, from Maniktala and Tollygunge to Behala, Kasba and Salt Lake.

​Environmental groups such as Sabuj Manch criticised the authorities for failing to enforce the curbs effectively, saying that “elderly citizens, children and animals were exposed to extreme sound and air pollution”.