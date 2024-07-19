A Himalayan blunder in Uttarakhand

During this period, 71 people died in road accidents and nine in other rain-related incidents. From 10-14 June, most of the state saw little to no rainfall, and no major road closures occurred. As of now, almost all the main roads have reopened. However, with the weather department predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days, there is every possibility of the situation worsening again.

Though officially renamed the Char Dham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojana, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami continues to refer to it as the all-weather road project. This has led to a farcical situation where Dhami makes grand claims about the road, even as it faces closures in multiple places, leaving thousands stranded. This has become a major liability for the state.

Many questions had been raised at the project’s inception, some of which reached the Supreme Court. The court formed a committee led by environmentalist Ravi Chopra to assess the project’s environmental impact. The BJP government did its best to influence this committee. Despite Chopra’s report being accepted by the Supreme Court, the Central government argued for the road’s strategic importance, and the destructive project was approved.

Matters reached such a head that Chopra resigned, along with several other members. Geologist S.P. Sati of the Uttarakhand Forestry and Horticulture Department says the mountains were unscientifically cut for the all-weather road, creating over 150 new ‘sliding zones’ from Rishikesh to Badrinath, and reactivating several old ones.

It seems the government has not learned from the Joshimath incident, where the largest number of landslides have occurred. A bypass is being constructed right below Joshimath, despite continued opposition from the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. Coordinator Atul Sati says the government is determined to destroy Joshimath. Not only has it persisted in a litany of lies about the causes of subsidence in Joshimath, no rehabilitation plan has been presented yet.