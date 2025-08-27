A jheel for Jaipur: Artificial rain no substitute for lack of political will

This artificial lake had originally been created by building a dam across the Banganga river. Many rivers of Rajasthan are now fighting to hold on to their very existence — the Banganga is a leading example.

The Banganga, originating in the hills of Bairat, has no tributary. The river, 380 km long, passes through Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur and finally merges with the Yamuna River near Fatehabad Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It was once called ‘Kamdhenu’ by farmers for bringing the much-wished-for irrigation they needed.

Till circa 1996–97, the river held so much water that a fair was held every year on the banks of the Banganga in Med village. Thousands of people used to attend it.

Now, there is a Madhosagar Dam Project in Dausa district on the Banganga. The fresh water of this river was what allows the wetlands in Ghana Bird National Park, Bharatpur, to flourish.

After the Chambal, the Banganga is the second river in Rajasthan whose water merges directly with the Yamuna. Since its confluence with Yamuna takes place across fractured streams, it is also popularly known as the 'broken river'.

This river still flows fast beyond Jaipur, but it has dried up near Ramgarh, where the lake is (or used to be).

Once, the water in the Ramgarh dam used to come not only from the Banganga (from Viratnagar), but also the Madhobeni river (from Manoharpur), the Gomti canal, and other streams. Now, the Banganga, originating near Daulaj village in Viratnagar, is the main contributor of water to the Ramgarh dam — or well, not any more.