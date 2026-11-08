Rose water to fight pollution? Bengal minister's latest fix

Agnimitra Paul proposes adding rose water to mist sprays on special occasions to make Kolkata's air 'cleaner, fresher and fragrant'.

Environmentalist says the city needs action against vehicular emissions, coal-fired cooking and road dust, not cosmetic fixes.

Proposal follows a series of controversies involving the minister's remarks on pavement dwellers, mosquitoes and police encounters.

Kolkata's battle against air pollution is set to acquire a distinctly floral fragrance. West Bengal municipal affairs and urban development minister Agnimitra Paul has proposed mixing rose water with the water used for mist spraying across the city on special occasions and during festivals — apparently adding a little perfume to a problem that requires considerably more than a cosmetic makeover.

There is also a question over how effective water misting is as a measure against urban air pollution — and how much water it consumes. Spraying can help suppress dust by causing particles to settle, particularly larger particles such as PM10, but its impact is generally local and temporary. It does little to address emissions from vehicles, industrial activity and other sources of fine particulate matter.

Water requirement is another consideration, particularly for a city undertaking repeated spraying across multiple locations. The volume consumed would depend on the number of misting units, their flow rates and how long and how frequently they operate. CPCB guidance on road-dust management recommends using treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for water sprinkling wherever possible, rather than relying on freshwater supplies.

In a Facebook post in Bengali on Saturday, 7 November, Paul said Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had been regularly spraying water mist at locations across the city, particularly in areas recording relatively high air quality index (AQI) levels. The exercise, she said, was being undertaken at the state government's direction to reduce airborne dust particles and improve air quality.