Viral skid videos put Kolkata’s rainbow roads under scanner

Viral videos purportedly showing two-wheelers skidding on Kolkata’s painted roads trigger safety concerns.

Experts question the choice of materials and urge the government to prioritise road repairs over decoration.

Minister Agnimitra Paul said CSR funds had paid for the makeover.

Viral videos purportedly showing two-wheelers skidding on Kolkata’s newly painted rainbow-coloured roads after a bout of rain have raised an uncomfortable question for the state government: can a road be made beautiful at the cost of making it unsafe?

The videos, circulating on social media, have triggered concerns over the safety of the brightly painted surfaces laid out as part of the city’s pre-Durga Puja beautification drive. National Herald has not independently verified the videos.

But the controversy has put the government’s priorities under scrutiny. While the administration has given parts of Kolkata’s roads and flyovers a colourful makeover, environmentalists, transport experts and political representatives are asking whether anyone adequately considered the consequences of turning surfaces meant for moving traffic into canvases for urban decoration.

After all, motorists need roads that offer grip, not just a good backdrop for photographs.