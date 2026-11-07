Delhi schools shift classes up to 5 to hybrid mode as air quality worsens

Delhi schools shift classes up to Class 5 to hybrid mode following GRAP-III invocation.

AQI stands at 364 in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

Missing monitoring data, new stations and allegations of water spraying fuel questions over AQI reporting.

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools in the national capital to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode as air pollution worsens, allowing students to attend either in person or online.

The directive, issued on Friday, 6 November, applies to government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as institutions run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

According to the circular, the decision was taken in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order invoking Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The CAQM invoked Stage III restrictions on Friday, as pollution levels deteriorated and forecasts indicated a possible further decline in air quality. Delhi's AQI stood at 364 in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.