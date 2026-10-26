Here's why hidden costs of AI boom fuel data centre backlash

The rapid expansion of data centres to power artificial intelligence is fuelling a global backlash over electricity consumption, water use, pollution and the impact on local communities, according to a BBC report.

These warehouse-sized facilities house the servers and advanced computer chips that underpin online services, from web searches and emails to AI chatbots. Their growing demand for computing power has accelerated construction worldwide, prompting concerns about pressure on power grids, rising energy costs and environmental damage.

There are around 12,250 data centres globally, according to Data Center Map, up from approximately 8,000 operational sites in 2021. The United States has the largest number, with 4,767, followed by concentrations across Europe and Asia.

The US also leads in installed capacity, at 53.73 gigawatts (GW), ahead of China at 31.90 GW. The European Union has 11.92 GW, while India has 3.55 GW and the UK 2.59 GW, according to figures cited by the BBC.

Growing environmental concerns

Data centres can consume large amounts of electricity and water, with experts warning that their expansion could strain local resources. Global electricity consumption by data centres is estimated to exceed that of France, while rising demand is putting pressure on power networks and could contribute to higher energy prices.

The facilities also require substantial land and cooling infrastructure. As projects grow in scale, more are being built in rural areas, where their effects on surrounding communities and the environment have become a source of concern.