Pentagon's AI push faces caution from military leaders over battlefield use

The Trump administration's push to rapidly expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the US military is facing calls for caution from senior military leaders and technology companies concerned about the risks associated with deploying the technology on the battlefield.

Adm. Frank Bradley, head of the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), recently warned that armed forces must proceed carefully when integrating AI into lethal military operations.

Speaking at a special forces conference in Tampa, Florida, Bradley said troops “have to be very careful” about how AI is employed in delivering lethal force. While he envisaged a future in which AI could help identify military targets, he stressed that human operators must remain confident that force would be applied only where intended.

The remarks highlight a growing debate within the US military as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth pushes for wider adoption of AI technologies. Hegseth has argued that the Pentagon should be free to use AI in any lawful military application and has opposed restrictions that could limit battlefield use of the technology.

President Donald Trump has also emphasised maintaining America's lead in AI development, recently shelving plans for a new executive order after expressing concerns that additional regulations could weaken the country's competitive advantage over rivals such as China.

Within the military, however, views on AI's role vary.

A Pentagon official said current efforts are focused on developing battlefield tools that can help troops identify and process targets more quickly, accelerating military decision-making and strike operations. At the same time, SOCOM officials described AI primarily as a support tool designed to reduce administrative burdens and improve efficiency rather than replace human judgement.