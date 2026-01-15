Air quality vs auto show: Delhi HC seeks official response on Okhla car event

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the south-east district magistrate to examine a plea opposing the holding of a car enthusiasts’ event at the NSIC grounds in Okhla, amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the district magistrate should take a decision at the earliest as the event, titled ‘Burnout City’, is scheduled to be held on 17 January.

The direction came while the court was hearing a public interest litigation that alleged the event — which is expected to feature vehicle stunts — could worsen pollution levels due to increased fuel consumption and high engine revving.

However, the court was critical of the petitioner for failing to provide any scientific data or empirical research to substantiate the claims.

“Is there any data? The petition seems to be based on speculation. No scientific basis is given. You are speculating because of high RPM and vehicles consuming more petrol,” the bench observed.