Air quality vs auto show: Delhi HC seeks official response on Okhla car event
Court flags lack of scientific basis in petition but directs district magistrate to decide before January 17 event
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the south-east district magistrate to examine a plea opposing the holding of a car enthusiasts’ event at the NSIC grounds in Okhla, amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the district magistrate should take a decision at the earliest as the event, titled ‘Burnout City’, is scheduled to be held on 17 January.
The direction came while the court was hearing a public interest litigation that alleged the event — which is expected to feature vehicle stunts — could worsen pollution levels due to increased fuel consumption and high engine revving.
However, the court was critical of the petitioner for failing to provide any scientific data or empirical research to substantiate the claims.
“Is there any data? The petition seems to be based on speculation. No scientific basis is given. You are speculating because of high RPM and vehicles consuming more petrol,” the bench observed.
The court also pointed out procedural lapses in the filing of the plea, noting that the petitioner had not impleaded the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which is responsible for implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi, nor properly served the petition on the district magistrate and the Delhi government’s standing counsel.
“The district magistrate is not served. Why do you file a petition with such callousness and non-seriousness? The Commission is not a party here,” the court said, expressing dissatisfaction over the manner in which the case had been brought.
Without entering into the merits of the issue, the bench directed the district magistrate, south-east, to examine the grievance raised in the petition, particularly the representation dated 4 January, and take an appropriate decision in accordance with law.
The court’s order comes at a time when Delhi continues to battle persistent air pollution, with emergency measures under GRAP being frequently invoked during winter months.
While the judges refrained from halting the event, they made it clear that any administrative decision must balance public interest, environmental concerns and lawful conduct of public gatherings.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines