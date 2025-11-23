A daring passage over India and beyond

On 11 November, wildlife scientists tagged three Amur falcons — Apapang (an adult male), Alang (a young female) and Ahu (an adult female) — as part of the Manipur Amur Falcon Tracking Project (Phase 2) led by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Within days, Apapang, wearing the orange track on the satellite map, has surprised even veteran trackers. Barely 150 grams in weight, he soon launched into an extraordinary non-stop flight. In just 76 hours, he covered an astonishing 3,100 km, an aerial marathon that saw him slice across central India, glide past Gujarat, and out over the Arabian Sea.

The Arabian Sea poses an existential threat to these tiny birds. They have to fly non-stop for three days with no food and no stops, covering 6,000 km till they touch down in Somalia. The three tiny falcons are being tracked on the satellite map with both awe and worry by the scientists who are discovering new facets of the falcons’ extraordinary annual migration.

Astonishingly, the Amur falcon is not the fastest bird with its cruising speed estimated at a modest 45-50 km an hour. It is the small bird’s stamina and endurance, its capacity to fly over 3,000 km non-stop that has awed the scientific community.

Amur falcons breed in summer around the Amur lake, in Siberian Russia and China before flying south to India. They fly over the mighty Himalayan peaks to arrive in India’s Northeast where they stop to recover, feed and regain their strength before setting off for the African coast.

Their navigational skill has fascinated scientists as the falcons unerringly follow the same route year after year and arrive at their designated stopovers. They arrive in October-November every year in Manipur; in Nagaland they reach later in November and even later in Assam in December.