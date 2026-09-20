Aravallis face ‘gravest threat’ from Modi govt’s redefinition move: Cong

Jairam Ramesh says the Aravallis face a “gravest” threat from proposed redefinition.

He hopes the Supreme Court-appointed panel rejects the Centre’s proposed changes.

The panel has been given until 30 November to submit its report.

Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Aravallis were under the “gravest of threats” from the Centre’s moves to redefine the mountain range, and hoped that a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee would reject the proposed changes.

“The Aravallis are under the gravest of threats by the Modi Govt's moves to have them redefined so as to allow mining, real estate and other projects,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He alleged that the government was “hellbent” on redefining the Aravallis and said he hoped the Supreme Court would “stand firm”.

Ramesh's remarks came after a three-part PTI report examined the environmental impact of mining across the Aravalli range.

He also referred to the high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the definition and demarcation of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges.