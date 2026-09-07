SC rejects Aravalli panel’s 6-month extension plea, sets 30 Nov deadline

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by the High-Powered Committee (HPC) examining the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills seeking a six-month extension to submit its final report, and directed it to complete the exercise by 30 November.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the panel to submit issue-specific interim reports so that the court can address urgent questions concerning the Aravallis without waiting for the completion of the entire exercise.

The court warned that it could reconstitute the committee if it failed to meet the new deadline. “Let the panel work day and night to submit a report on the Aravalli issue, if they are unable to do that in two months, we will reconstitute the whole panel,” the CJI observed.

The bench also questioned the timing of the extension request, with the CJI observing that the committee had sought more time “with the first stroke of the pen” and appeared to be waiting for his retirement.

The matter was listed for further hearing on December 2.

The court said the committee should hear all stakeholders, including tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat, while preparing its assessment. It allowed the panel to submit separate reports on specific issues where findings are ready, enabling the court to consider those questions independently.

The HPC had sought an extension until February 28, 2027, arguing that it needed additional time to prepare a “comprehensive and defensible” assessment of the Aravalli range. Its deadline for submitting the final report had expired on August 31.

In its compliance report, the committee said its work involved bringing together spatial, ecological, geological, hydrological and socio-economic evidence along with inputs from stakeholders. It said additional time was required for geospatial assessment, sensitivity analysis, expert examination, field validation, stakeholder consultations and synthesis of the evidence.