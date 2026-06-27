How green was my Aravalli

For the last three years, women in the village of Prempura in Rajasthan’s Sikar district have been protesting against unabated — and illegal — mining in their area. In the village of Deepawas, also in Sikar, the women are sitting round the clock, in determined relay groups. Frequent blasts from multiple mines nearby have caused huge cracks in their homes, endangering lives. Flying debris has scared their children off going to school and injured their cattle. A pall of dust covers the vegetation around their houses and water levels have plunged to below 1,000 feet since mining began.

In 2024, Ojwasi Marbles Pvt Ltd cordoned off 180 acres, of which 140 acres is designated forest land. Environment activist Kailash Meena from Sikar says the villagers’ prime concern is that mining will destroy the Girijan river, their sole source of water. Most of the rivers in the region have faced the same fate.

“There are forty villages with a population of over 60,000 people who are dependent on this river,” Meena says. “The villagers filed a petition against Ojwasi in the Supreme Court, arguing that the area falls within the definition of the Aravalli hills as per the Forest Survey of India report of 2010. The SC ordered that mining be halted, but unfortunately, it has not.”

In Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, another long-standing protest is on against the Aditya Birla-owned UltraTech cement company in Mohanpura-Jodhpura village. Their demand: closure of the plant and rehabilitation of hundreds of affected villagers.