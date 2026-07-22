Environmentalists say SC-appointed Aravalli panel's online consultation excludes rural communities

Environmentalists and activists have raised concerns over the Supreme Court-appointed committee's decision to invite public feedback on issues related to the Aravalli hills through email and Google Forms, arguing that the process excludes rural communities that are most directly affected by decisions concerning the ecologically sensitive range.

The high-powered committee, constituted by the Supreme Court on 25 May, has been tasked with conducting an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range. It is required to submit its report by 31 August.

Activists contend that the online consultation mechanism is inaccessible to many people living in the Aravalli region, particularly those with limited literacy or digital access.

Kusum Rawat, a member of the pan-India Adivasi Samanvay Manch Bharat, said the online submission process was not designed with rural communities in mind.

"A villager in the Aravalli belt cannot navigate a complex email address or Google Form, let alone ensure it reaches the right inbox without a typographical error," Rawat said in a statement.

She urged the committee to display public notices in local languages at panchayat bhawans, community halls, government schools and anganwadis across Aravalli districts in the five states through which the hill range passes.