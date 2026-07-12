India scrapes the bottom of environment index in 2026 report

India has ranked 176th out of 177 countries in the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2026, finishing second from the bottom in a global assessment of environmental health, ecosystem vitality and climate change mitigation.

India recorded an overall EPI score of 22.46 out of 100, ahead only of Laos, which ranked last with a score of 21.78. Estonia retained the top position with a score of 74.79.

India also ranked last among eight South Asian countries assessed in the index.

The EPI is compiled every two years by researchers from institutions including Yale and Columbia universities. The 2026 edition assessed 177 countries on 47 environmental indicators across 12 issue categories and three broad policy objectives.

Environmental health accounted for 25 per cent of the overall score, ecosystem vitality for 45 per cent and climate change mitigation for 30 per cent.

India ranked 174th in environmental health, 171st in ecosystem vitality and 130th in climate change mitigation.

“India, whose per-capita emissions remain relatively low but are growing rapidly, faces an acute development-versus-pollution tension as hundreds of millions of people gain access to modern energy services but at the price of serious urban air pollution and spiking GHG emissions,” the report said.

Researchers attributed India's weak performance to severe air quality problems, continued dependence on coal-fired power and inadequate biodiversity protection.

Several air quality indicators covering a 10-year period showed negative trends, including the burden of death and disease linked to exposure to fine particulate matter and exposure to carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide.

India also recorded a particularly weak score for the effectiveness of its Marine Protected Areas, with the indicator registering a negative value of -51.77.

The country's Regional Marine Trophic Index recorded a change of -10.27. Zachary Wendling, research director for the EPI at the Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy, said the indicator could suggest that fishing activity was increasingly shifting towards species lower down the food chain after higher-level fish stocks were overexploited.