As Patna AQI reaches 'severe' zone, doctors caution people with morbidities

With the temperature dipping in Bihar, people in the state's major cities are dealing with the challenges of rising air pollution.

The air quality index (AQI) of state capital Patna went into the severe zone as the Bihar State Pollution Control Board registered an AQI of 301 on Friday morning. Alarmingly, the PM 2.5 is 167 but PM 10 has reached 392 per cubic metre.

Officials claimed that construction of the Patna Metro, flyovers, buildings, and transportation of sand and clay are responsible for increasing PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city, and these are contributing to the deterioration of AQI.

Metro projects are underway in several areas like Saguna Mor, Patna bypass, Fraser Road, and Ashok Rajpath. Besides, construction of high-rise apartments is also a regular feature on the outskirts of the city, added to transportation of sand on the streets and heavy traffic of petrol and diesel vehicles is generating toxic gases in the air in Patna.

An official of the Patna Municipal Corporation said the department has directed the construction companies and agencies to sprinkle water on the roads in a bid to minimise fine particles mixing with the air. We have also arranged vehicles for sprinkling water on the road, still, there is a surge of fine particles mixing five times more in the air, the official added.