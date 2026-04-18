Bend rules, grab land, evict residents

Bending rules to acquire land is no longer an exception — it’s the default setting across BJP-ruled states. And those facing the brunt of this brutal takeover are the Adivasi communities, ancestral inhabitants of forests rich in bauxite, iron ore and coal.

The latest flashpoint is in Odisha’s Sijimali, located between Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. On 7 April, tribal villagers resisting Vedanta Ltd’s proposed bauxite mining in these biodiverse hills were injured in police action. On 25 March, activist leaders Lingaraj Azad and Suresh Sangram — long-time defenders of Adivasi rights over their jal, jangal, jameen — were arrested and booked under the draconian UAPA, alongside charges of conspiracy and sedition under the BNS.

Instead of trying to have a dialogue with his people, Odisha’s first tribal chief minister Mohan Charan Manjhi is following a script that has by now been enacted in several BJP-ruled states: arrest the leaders and target the dissenting villagers.

Activist Saranaya Nayak, from the Asia Pacific Forum on Women’s Law and Development, has been working in this region for several years. “Five villages are getting the worst of it, being the centre of dissent,” Nayak says.

“The situation is so bad in Sajabari and Kantamal that women are not allowed to step out, not even to collect drinking water or buy provisions. The police have been using terror tactics across this entire mining belt. Several RTIs show that gram panchayat signatures of consent were forged. The local administration is behaving like the minions of the East India Company.”

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Varanasi, the prime minister’s Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, saw a similar crackdown in August 2023, when a large police contingent, backed by the Rapid Action Force, stormed the premises of the Sarva Seva Sangh at Rajghat, a 12.5-acre historic property on the banks of the Ganga.