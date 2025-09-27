The breathtaking landgrab in BJP-ruled states

Once home to the 19th century surveyor-general Sir George Everest, George Everest Estate in Mussoorie is a popular tourist attraction. The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board took a Rs 23.5 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to build exclusive parking facilities, pathways, a helipad, five wooden huts, two museums and an observatory.

This prime property — spread over 142 acres, with an estimated market value of up to Rs 30,000 crore — has now been handed over — on a 15-year lease at an annual fee of Rs 1 crore — to a company in which Patanjali Ayurved Ltd chairman and managing-director Acharya Balkrishna holds a controlling stake.

All three companies that submitted bids to operate the Everest Estate had one common (majority) shareholder: Acharya Balkrishna, Baba Ramdev’s long-time business partner. At the time of bidding in 2022, Balkrishna held a 99 per cent stake in both Prakriti Organics and Bharuwa Agri Science, and a 25 per cent stake in Rajas Aerosports. When Rajas Aerosports was awarded the contract in July 2023, Balkrishna’s shareholding in the company jumped to 63 per cent.

Fishy? It gets worse. The Uttarakhand government has since extended its benevolence by recommending Rajas Aerosports and Adventures for subsidised air safari services and even waived landing charges — raising further questions about cronyism and regulatory favouritism.

The state government swiftly dismissed such allegations, leaning on the ingenious explanation from the Patanjali Group — that an investor’s ‘passive shareholding’ does not amount to ‘active collusion’.

Yashpal Arya, Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, didn’t mince words, calling it the biggest scandal to hit the 25-year-old state. “After spending Rs 23 crore from an ADB loan to beautify the land,” he said, “the government handed it over to a private company for 15 years — for a mere Rs 15 crore in lease rent over the entire period.” His outrage underscores what many see as a glaring case of public assets being quietly funnelled into private hands, under the guise of development.