Bihar shows the power of crony capitalism

It’s land acquisition time again. The Adani Group has acquired 1,000 acres in Bhagalpur, Bihar, for a coal-based thermal power plant — at the shockingly low rate of Re 1 per acre per year. The Bihar government formally handed over the land on 11 September, locked in for a lease period of 33 years.

The Rs 25,000 crore project, slated to become operational between 2028 and 2030, is in Pirpainty, approximately 60 km from Godda. Those following the news will recall that in 2015–16, the Adani Group received land under generous terms to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power plant in Godda. The deal, sanctioned by the then BJP-led state government, faced massive opposition with farmers alleging forced land acquisition, intimidation and police brutality.

In August, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which came to power in 2024, formed a high-level committee to probe irregularities in the Godda land acquisition.

The controversy surrounding the new 2,400 MW power project goes beyond the fact that it is not being managed by the public sector National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which already operates a plant in Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur. Under the agreement, the electricity generated will be sold at a fixed tariff of Rs 6.75 per unit for 25 years — a rate that critics point out is significantly higher than what consumers currently pay in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.