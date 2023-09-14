Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats

The increasing incidences of human attacks on fishing cats in West Bengal, often resulting in the deaths of the animals, has become a major cause of concern for the state forest department.

The department officials admit that a lack of awareness amongst the people of these fishing cats, which is incidentally the state animal in West Bengal, is the main reason behind the attacks.

A senior department official said that there are lots of misconceptions about these fishing cats, which are often mistaken as mini-leopards because of the patterns on their coats.

When these fishing cats enter the human habitations, the local villagers often kill them out of this misconception.

"So, there is a necessity to create an awareness drive about fishing cats among local people,” the official said.