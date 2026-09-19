Can Kaziranga survive?

Our politicians have the most cannibalistic instincts when it comes to the acquisition of forest land. Why else would the Assam state government want to cut down the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve from ten kilometres to one kilometre?

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set the cat among the pigeons by announcing that they were just waiting for the final notification from the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) before going ahead. Shrinking the buffer zone would lift restrictions on local infrastructure and civic projects, including a modern stadium in Bokakhat, a commercial tourism complex and other civic amenities.

Other plans are afoot: three five-star hotels, a convention centre and an elevated corridor. Land at Ingle Pathar in Kaziranga has already been given on a 99-year lease for a proposed luxury resort tied to Juniper Hotel, allegedly a subsidiary of the Hyatt group. The group is planning a 106-room luxury hotel on a 10 acre plot, to be operational by 2030.

Environmentalists warn that Ingle Pathar is home to nearly 300 elephants. Construction and increased human presence will precipitate animal-human conflict and destroy one of the last inviolate homes for wild elephants in the country.

Over the last three decades, the 1,000 sq. km. park has held out as one of the few remaining citadels of wildlife, where a dedicated team of foresters helped revive endangered species, especially the one-horned rhino. (Kaziranga is home to two-thirds of the world’s one-horned rhino population.) Between 1 April 2025 and 28 May 2026, it attracted a record 5.5 lakh tourists. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985, it became a tiger reserve in 2006, with 148 tigers to begin with.