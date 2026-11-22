The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday released a report card assessing the performance of Delhi and neighbouring states in meeting targets set under their 2026 action plans to tackle air pollution, flagging poor progress in several key areas.

The report card, which includes data up to October 31, tracks progress across categories such as increasing construction and demolition waste processing capacity, installing Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and developing parking facilities.

The final report card for 2026 will be released in January next year.

In the paddy-stubble management category, governments were given separate targets for the utilisation of biomass pellets and briquettes. Both Haryana and Punjab recorded "unsatisfactory" performance. Haryana achieved 35 per cent of its target of 19,66,127.75 tonnes, while Punjab achieved 53 per cent of its target of 22,02,500 tonnes.

However, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh achieved 100 per cent of their targets for functional crop residue management (CRM) machines. Punjab achieved 88 per cent.

Delhi met its target of installing 19 CAAQMS. Haryana, meanwhile, has not installed a single station against its target of 23.

Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan also recorded unsatisfactory progress in developing parking lots. Delhi has built only 15 of the 266 lots it is required to develop by the end of 2026. Haryana has built nine of 79, while Rajasthan has completed four of 19. Uttar Pradesh has built 21 of its targeted 24 lots.

Progress in increasing the number of city buses has also been uneven. Delhi achieved 71 per cent of its target, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 44 per cent and Haryana at 8 per cent.