The river we’re fighting over is no longer the same

"The tragedy is not that we are fighting over the Cauvery. It is that the river we are fighting over is slowly disappearing."

In Ayappa’s acclaimed short film The Story of Kaveri, the river speaks as a living presence, reflecting on how those who depend on it have turned against one another. That imagined yet deeply resonant voice captures the paradox of one of India’s most contested rivers.

For decades, the Cauvery has been the site of court battles, tribunal awards, protests and political negotiations. Beneath these visible struggles lies a quieter crisis. The river itself is changing.

Nearly 800 kilometres long, the Cauvery supports more than 80 million people across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, draining a basin of over 81,000 sq km. For centuries, it enabled a highly organised irrigation system, particularly in the delta, where paddy cultivation flourished. That long history of stability is now under strain.

At first glance, the river does not appear broken. Each monsoon, reservoirs fill, canals reopen and water flows into fields. What this seasonal recovery conceals is the Cauvery’s increasing inability to convert rainfall into reliable flows.

Rainfall is not necessarily declining. Climate projections suggest that parts of peninsular India may receive stable or even slightly higher precipitation. Yet the river itself is expected to carry less water.

A basin-scale climate study by IIT Gandhinagar (published this year in Earth’s Future) used CMIP6 climate models to show that effective water availability in the Cauvery basin will continue to decline until at least 2050, beyond which recovery remains uncertain. The study estimates a further reduction of around 3.5 per cent in flows between 2026 and 2050. This may appear modest, but it follows a much larger historical decline: streamflow in the Cauvery dropped by nearly 28 per cent between 1951 and 2012.