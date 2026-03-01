The many meanings of rice

The Union government’s latest push to reduce water-intensive paddy cultivation and promote crop diversification has triggered concern across the rice belts of southern India where farming largely follows traditional practices and rice is the staple. The policy has been presented as a response to the groundwater crisis in north India, where aquifers are falling and rice cultivation is increasingly seen as ecologically unsustainable.

But in the south, as farmers and experts point out, rice is grown under very different conditions. Much of the cultivation depends on rainfall, rivers and surface water rather than intensive groundwater extraction.

From Kerala’s wetlands to the deltas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, from Telangana’s irrigated plains to Karnataka’s rain-fed pockets, farmers, scientists and policymakers are asking whether a policy designed to correct one ecological imbalance may unintentionally disturb another agricultural system.

The diversification push stems from a crisis concentrated in the north-west. In Punjab and Haryana, rice cultivation expanded during the Green Revolution through assured procurement, subsidised power and heavy groundwater extraction. As yields rose, ecological stress deepened.

Official assessments show that ground-water extraction in Punjab is 156 per cent above the sustainable limit and Haryana 136 per cent above — far higher than the national average. Large areas are classified as over-exploited, drawing water faster than can be naturally recharged.

Tube wells run continuously through the cultivation season and borewells go deeper each year — a cycle that experts say is unsustainable without structural change. Diversification is the proposed fix, with the Centre urging a shift to millets, pulses and oilseeds to cut paddy acreage in water-stressed regions and enable ecological recovery.

But agriculture in India does not follow one pattern. In the south, water flows across the land instead of being pulled from under it.

Farmers and scientists say this distinction is central to understanding why an anxiety shaped by experience is moving quietly through cooperative meetings, farmer discussions and local agricultural circles.