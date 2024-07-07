North India lost 450 cubic km of groundwater in 2 decades: Study

About 450 cubic km of groundwater was lost in northern India during 2002-21, and climate change will further accelerate its depletion in the years to come, according to a new study from IIT Gandhinagar.

This is about 37 times the quantity of water the Indira Sagar dam — India's largest reservoir — can hold at full capacity, lead author Vimal Mishra, Vikram Sarabhai chair professor of civil engineering and earth sciences at IIT Gandhinagar, said.

Using on-site observations, satellite data and models, researchers found that across north India, rainfall in the monsoon season (June-September) has reduced by 8.5 per cent from 1951-2021. Winters in the region have become warmer by 0.3ºC over the same period, they found.

The team, also comprising researchers from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, said lower rainfall during monsoon and warming of winters will increase irrigation water demand and reduce groundwater recharge, further stressing the already depleting groundwater resource in north India.

While a drier monsoon leads to more reliance on groundwater to sustain crops during rainfall-deficit periods, warmer winters result in relatively drier soils, again requiring more irrigation — something the researchers observed during the unusually warm winter of 2022, the fifth warmest for India since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records in 1901.