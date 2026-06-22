Clean water a fundamental right, says HC; flags Maharashtra scarcity

Access to clean and potable water is a fundamental right and the government has a constitutional obligation to ensure its availability to all citizens, the Bombay High Court observed on Monday, 22 June, while expressing concern over worsening water scarcity in Maharashtra.

The remarks came as a bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Kamal Khata sought to know from the state government when the issue would be resolved and what concrete measures were being taken to address it.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning deaths of infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers linked to malnutrition in the tribal Melghat region of Amravati district in Vidarbha.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that the area had been grappling with an acute shortage of clean drinking water, particularly during the peak summer months. At an earlier hearing in April, the court was told that 13 people had died after allegedly consuming contaminated water.

On Monday, the state government said potable water was being supplied through tankers at regular intervals. However, the petitioners contended that the supply remained erratic and inadequate. The court responded sharply, observing that the government was not doing any "favours" by supplying drinking water.