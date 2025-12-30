Climate extremes in 2025 pushed millions closer to survival limits: Report

Climate change fuelled extreme weather across the world in 2025, intensifying heatwaves, droughts, storms and wildfires, and pushing millions of people close to the “limits of adaptation”, according to the WWA (World Weather Attribution) annual report released on Monday.

The report said global temperatures remained exceptionally high throughout the year, making 2025 one of the warmest years on record despite the presence of La Niña conditions, which are typically associated with cooler global temperatures. It warned that continued reliance on fossil fuels is worsening humanitarian and economic impacts across regions.

“Each year, the risks of climate change become less hypothetical and more brutal reality,” said Friederike Otto, Professor of Climate Science at Imperial College London and co-founder of WWA. She said emissions cuts so far have fallen far short of what is needed to prevent escalating damage.

The report highlighted that heatwaves have become measurably more intense since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, with some events now up to 10 times more likely to occur.

Key findings from 2025