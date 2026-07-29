Climate change, Super El Niño threaten Nilgiris tea plantations: Study

Tea plantations in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district are facing mounting challenges from rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns and the looming threat of Super El Niño, according to a study by the UPASI Tea Research Foundation.

The report warns that climate change is altering rainfall patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, with direct consequences for tea production in one of south India's most important tea-growing regions.

"South Indian tea tracts, particularly the Nilgiris region, are not governed by the quantum of total annual rainfall but by its temporal distribution," said P. Murugesan, advisory officer at the UPASI Tea Research Foundation's regional centre in Coonoor.

He noted that even where annual rainfall remains broadly unchanged, more frequent dry spells interspersed with short-duration, high-intensity rainfall events can create significant moisture deficits for tea cultivation.

Tea (Camellia sinensis) is particularly sensitive to environmental changes, with temperature, soil moisture, humidity and sunlight playing a critical role in determining shoot growth and leaf quality. Because tea bushes are harvested continuously for young shoots, even small climatic shifts can affect shoot development, internodal length, harvesting schedules, yields and long-term bush health.