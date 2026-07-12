Pilgrimage in the time of climate change

The annual Amarnath Yatra is more than a religious pilgrimage. For millions of Hindus, it is one of the holiest spiritual journeys in India. It is also the economic lifeline for thousands of families in Kashmir and an important indicator of the health of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The 57-day pilgrimage began on 3 July. By the end of the fifth day, more than 113,800 pilgrims had already visited the sacred cave. Almost simultaneously, reports emerged that the naturally formed ice lingam had melted by nearly 90 per cent, shrinking to barely a foot in height.

What devotees witnessed was not merely the premature melting away of a sacred marker. It was an unmistakable warning that climate change, coupled with untenable human pressure (and presence), is altering one of India’s most sensitive mountain ecosystems.

Natural wonder under climate stress

The ice lingam inside the Amarnath cave is not carved or sculpted. It is a naturally occurring ice stalagmite formed through a delicate process in which water droplets falling from the cave roof freeze under sustained sub-zero temperatures. This remarkable phenomenon depends on an exceptionally stable microclimate within the cave. When that microclimate is disturbed, the natural process is disrupted.

This year, Kashmir experienced unusually high temperatures during May and June, with heat levels breaking several previous records. Reduced snowfall during the preceding winter also meant that natural cooling around the cave was significantly weaker than normal. Without sufficient accumulation of snow, the cave loses the thermal conditions necessary to sustain the ice formation throughout the pilgrimage season.

The result was evident within days of the Yatra’s commencement.