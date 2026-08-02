Climate crisis intensified Europe's wildfire weather by up to 20 times: Study

Human-caused climate change made the hot, dry and windy conditions that fuelled devastating wildfires in Spain at least 20 times more likely and twice as likely in France, according to a new scientific analysis by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) consortium.

The study found that global heating significantly increased the likelihood of the extreme wildfire weather that has contributed to widespread destruction across western Europe this summer.

Researchers analysed "daily severity ratings" (DSR), a measure of how severe a wildfire could become if ignited, during the worst seven-day period in each country. They compared present-day conditions with those in a pre-industrial climate before large-scale fossil fuel use raised global temperatures by around 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Scientists said the findings add to growing evidence linking Europe's increasingly destructive summers to climate change driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas.

The report noted that an earlier WWA analysis found the late June heatwave, estimated to have caused around 20,000 deaths, would not have occurred without human-induced global warming.